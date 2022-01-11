Scoreboard: India vs New Zealand 3rd Test, Day 1 Tea
Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the third Test between India and South Africa here on Tuesday.
India 1st Innings: KL Rahul c Verreynne b Olivier 12 Mayank Agarwal c Markram b Rabada 15 Cheteshwar Pujarac Verreynne b Marco Jansen 43 Virat Kohli batting 40 Ajinkya Rahane c Verreynne b Rabada 9 Rishabh Pant batting 12 Extras: (b-5, lb-1, nb-4) 10 Total: 141/4 in 54 overs Fall of wickets: 31-1, 33-2, 95-3, 116-4 Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 16-3-52-2, Duanne Olivier 15-5-26-1-1, Marco Jansen 12-5-34-1, Lungi Ngidi 12-6-28-0.
