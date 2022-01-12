Olympic and World medallist Deon Lendore dies in car accident aged 29

Trinidad and Tobago Olympian Deon Lendore has died aged 29 in a car accident in Texas, USA. The 400-meter sprinter competed in 3 Olympics -- including the 2020 Tokyo games -- and won the bronze medal in the 4x400 meter at the 2012 games in London.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told TMZ, Lendore was driving westbound on FM 485 in Milam County in his 2015 Volkswagen Jetta on Monday, when it crossed over the center line and "sideswiped a vehicle" coming the opposite way. Texas DPS said Lendore was pronounced dead at the scene. Lendore also won silver in the World 4x400m in 2015. The one-lap sprinter also excelled indoors, winning three bronze medals at the World Indoor Championships.

Two-time Olympian Gwen Berry wrote took to social media and wrote: "Wow... Rest in Power." "One thing I learned last year was the importance of LIVING," Berry said and added, "do what you want... deal with what you want... love who you want. Don't DIE just to LIVE. You LIVE then DIE.. I've been happier ever since." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)