Left Menu

Olympic and World medallist Deon Lendore dies in car accident aged 29

Trinidad and Tobago Olympian Deon Lendore has died aged 29 in a car accident in Texas, USA.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 12:15 IST
Olympic and World medallist Deon Lendore dies in car accident aged 29
Deon Lendore (Photo: Twitter/Panam Sports). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Trinidad and Tobago Olympian Deon Lendore has died aged 29 in a car accident in Texas, USA. The 400-meter sprinter competed in 3 Olympics -- including the 2020 Tokyo games -- and won the bronze medal in the 4x400 meter at the 2012 games in London.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told TMZ, Lendore was driving westbound on FM 485 in Milam County in his 2015 Volkswagen Jetta on Monday, when it crossed over the center line and "sideswiped a vehicle" coming the opposite way. Texas DPS said Lendore was pronounced dead at the scene. Lendore also won silver in the World 4x400m in 2015. The one-lap sprinter also excelled indoors, winning three bronze medals at the World Indoor Championships.

Two-time Olympian Gwen Berry wrote took to social media and wrote: "Wow... Rest in Power." "One thing I learned last year was the importance of LIVING," Berry said and added, "do what you want... deal with what you want... love who you want. Don't DIE just to LIVE. You LIVE then DIE.. I've been happier ever since." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China orders suspension of some U.S. flights after COVID-19 cases; Trudeau says Canada has enough vaccines for all Canadians to get fourth dose and more

Health News Roundup: China orders suspension of some U.S. flights after COVI...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022