SA vs Ind, 3rd Test: Bumrah, Umesh strike to leave hosts in spot of bother (Lunch, Day 2)

Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav struck for India as the bowlers maintained a stranglehold over the South Africa batters in the morning session on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test here at Newlands, Cape Town on Wednesday. At the lunch break, South Africa's score read 100/3 -- with the hosts still trailing by 123 runs. Keegan Petersen (40*) and Rassie van der Dussen (17*) are currently unbeaten at the crease.

Resuming Day 2 at 17/1, South Africa was given a body blow straightaway as Aiden Markram (8) was bowled through the gate by Jasprit Bumrah and this brought Keegan Petersen to the middle. Petersen and nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj put on 28 runs for the third wicket. However, the introduction of Umesh Yadav into the bowling attack paid off as he bowled nightwatchman Maharaj (25), reducing South Africa to 45/3 in the 21st over.

In the end, Petersen and van der Dussen ensured that South Africa does not lose more wickets before the lunch break. On the opening day of the Test, India was bowled out for 223 with skipper Virat Kohli top-scoring with a knock of 79. Kagiso Rabada scalped four wickets for the Proteas.

Brief Scores: India 223 all out; South Africa 100/3 (Keegan Petersen 40*, Rassie van der Dussen 17*; Jasprit Bumrah 2-16). (ANI)

