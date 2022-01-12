The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Second day report of the third and final Test between India and South Africa in Cape Town.

*Post-day press conference copies from Cape Town.

*Report of ISL match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC in Vasco.

*Report of PKL.

STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-BAD-LD IND Saina, Prannoy, Sen enter second round of India Open New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Former champion Saina Nehwal, world championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen and comeback man HS Prannoy registered contrasting wins to progress to the second round of the India Open here on Wednesday. SPO-CRI-IND-SA-INNINGS South Africa all out for 210 on day 2 of 3rd Test Cape Town, Jan 12 (PTI) South Africa were all out for 210 on the second day of the series-deciding third Test against India here on Wednesday. SPO-CRI-U19-WC-IND Hanoor's ton scripts India's nine-wicket thrashing of Australia in U19 World Cup warm up game Providence (Guyana), Jan 12 (PTI) Opener Hanooor Singh's unbeaten 100 negated Cooper Connolly's 117 as India mauled Australia by nine wickets in a warm-up game ahead of the Under-19 World Cup here.

SPO-CRI-AUS-CUIMMINS-LEADERSHIP You don't need to sledge or try to impress someone, just be yourself: Cummins to his players Melbourne, Jan 12 (PTI) Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins has told his players to just be themselves instead of resorting to sledging just because ''it might have been done like that in the past.'' SPO-CRI-PCB-RAJA PCB chief Raja proposes 4-nation T20 series involving India, Pakistan Karachi, Jan 12 (PTI) Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja says he will propose to the ICC, an annual four-nation T20 International series involving his country, arch-rivals India, Australia and England, the revenue from which will be shared by all members of the world governing body.

SPO-CRI-IND-GAVASKAR India's Test triumph Down Under last year is one of greatest: Gavaskar Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) Recalling India' incredible Test triumph in Australia last year despite being ravaged by injuries, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar said the performance ranks among the team's ''greatest wins'' of all time and can be considered a ''golden chapter'' in the country's cricket history.

SPO-CRI-IPL-STARC It's certainly on the table: Starc on returning to IPL Hobart, Jan 12 (PTI) Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is contemplating making a comeback to the IPL after a lengthy hiatus despite a hectic schedule that includes touring the subcontinent and the T20 World Cup title defence at home later this year.

SPO-CRI-ICC-RANKING No change in Test rankings of Rohit, Kohli Dubai, Jan 12 (PTI) Out-of-action India opener Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli continue to remain static at the fifth and ninth positions respectively in the latest ICC Test rankings, issued on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-MITHALI Need to be more consistent with work we did in last 12 months: Mithali Raj By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) India skipper Mithali Raj has stressed on the need to be ''more consistent'' in the areas they worked on over the last 12 months besides talking about the scope of improvement in her own batting ahead of the Women's World Cup in March-April.

SPO-SAINA-LD SIDDHARTH Siddharth apologises for ''rude joke'' on Saina; shuttler says happy in my space, god bless him Mumbai/New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Actor Siddharth has apologised for his unsavoury remark on ace shuttler Saina Nehwal, who said she was happy to accept his acknowledgement of being rude while criticising her expression of concern for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security recently.

SPO-BAD-SAINA Want to see what all injuries my body can cope with: Saina By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Injury-ravaged Saina Nehwal on Wednesday opened up about her prolonged fitness issues, saying the thought of giving up did cross her mind but she has taken it up as a challenge to see how many more injuries her body can cope with.

SPO-TENNIS-OPEN-IND Prajnesh exits Australian Open Qualifiers after second round defeat Melbourne, Jan 12 (PTI) Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost rhythm and energy before staging a mini comeback but eventually bowed out of the Australian Open Qualifiers with a second-round defeat against Germany's Maximilian Marterer, here on Wednesday.

SPO-HOCK-WOM-SQUAD Savita named captain of Indian women hockey team for Asia Cup in Muscat New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Experienced goalkeeper Savita will lead India at the upcoming women's Asia Cup in Muscat as Hockey India on Wednesday named a strong 18-member squad for the event, including 16 players that featured at the Tokyo Olympics.

SPO-MINISTRY-BAJRANG-AID Ministry approves additional financial aid for Olympic medallist wrestler Bajrang New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The Sports Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has granted additional financial assistance to the tune of Rs 1.76 lakh for Tokyo Games medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia to support his foreign exposure training.

SPO-BOX-IND-SUSPENSION BFI suspends former sec gen Jay Kowli for ''dereliction of duty'' New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The Boxing Federation of India has suspended its former general secretary and Maharashtra state body president Jay Kowli after its disciplinary committee ruled that he had failed to perform his duties in the current role.

SPO-BAD-PRANNOY I've a point to prove, I can be in top 5: Prannoy New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Indian male shuttler H S Prannoy believes he can still break into the world's top 5 and said he is looking to add new dimensions to his game to achieve his target this year. SPO-BAD-JUNIOR-TASNIM Tasnim Mir becomes first Indian to claim world no 1 status in u-19 girls singles New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Young shuttler Tasnim Mir on Wednesday became the first Indian to grab the world no 1 ranking in the under-19 girls singles in the latest BWF junior rankings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)