Soccer-Sanchez scores at the death as Inter beat Juventus in Super Cup

Inter dominated possession and attempts on goal, but penalties looked inevitable with the clock counting down until Sanchez struck to give Inter their sixth Super Cup triumph and their first since 2010.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 13-01-2022 04:13 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 04:13 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Inter Milan striker Alexis Sanchez scored in the final minute of extra time to clinch a 2-1 win against Juventus in the Italian Super Cup at San Siro on Wednesday, marking the Nerazzurri’s first victory in the competition for 11 years. The home crowd exploded with joy when the Chilean substitute prodded home from close range in the 120th minute to decide the 'Derby of Italy' clash between two historic rivals.

Weston McKennie had headed the Turin club ahead before Lautaro Martinez equalised from the penalty spot in a breathless first half, but the game became a more cagey affair after the break. Inter dominated possession and attempts on goal, but penalties looked inevitable with the clock counting down until Sanchez struck to give Inter their sixth Super Cup triumph and their first since 2010.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

