Root backing Silverwood to continue as head coach

England Test skipper Joe Root has backed head coach Chris Silverwood to continue despite the side's debacle in the ongoing Ashes series. Australia has already sealed the Ashes after gaining a 3-0 unassailable lead after the first four Tests and the final game would be played in Hobart, beginning Friday.

"Yes I would (when asked if he would like Silverwood to remain in charge). It was a difficult week for the group of players with him not being around and it must have been very difficult for him," ESPNcricinfo quoted Root as saying. "But I think the performances we put in during the first three games, I feel we've let him and the coaches down to a degree. We've not played anywhere near the level we're capable of. It's a chance to do that this week," he added.

Silverwood has re-joined the England squad ahead of the upcoming fifth Ashes Test after a positive COVID-19 test forced him to isolate during the drawn Test at Sydney. "I think he's very calm, he has the respect of the guys and he's got desperation to see everyone do well or up-skill the players as best he can. He's had a very difficult time of it with the environments we've been living in, trying to manage winning matches with bubble environments away from home, and multi-format players trying to prepare for an Ashes and a World Cup. It's very difficult," said Root.

"For a long time we've not been able to put our best teams out because we've been constantly trying to make sure from a mental wellbeing point of view everyone is looked after properly, because of the schedule we've dealt with over two years," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)