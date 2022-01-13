Left Menu

Olympics-Skier Graham resumes training after collarbone surgery

"It's bizarre being here in an Australian summer only 22 days out from my Olympic competition, but exciting too," Graham said in a statement by the Australian Olympic Committee. "I got surgery four days after the injury, it put a plate there with 13 screws, it's all bolted together ...

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 11:52 IST
Olympics-Skier Graham resumes training after collarbone surgery
Olympics logo (File Image) Image Credit: ANI

Australian skier Matt Graham, who underwent surgery for a broken collarbone last month, improved his chances of competing at next month's Beijing Olympics after he resumed practice in Brisbane on Thursday. Graham, who won silver in the moguls at the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018, crashed during a training run in Idre Fjall in Sweden last month ahead of a World Cup event.

But the 27-year-old was back practicing jumps at the Geoff Henke Winter Olympic Training Centre in Brisbane as he aims to make his third Olympic appearance. "It's bizarre being here in an Australian summer only 22 days out from my Olympic competition, but exciting too," Graham said in a statement by the Australian Olympic Committee.

"I got surgery four days after the injury, it put a plate there with 13 screws, it's all bolted together ... It's all come really good in the past seven days and today was the first day giving it its real test. "I have high expectations of myself and what I want to achieve in Beijing. Having this injury, it's not ideal but it works in my favor to have all of my experience from previous Games behind me."

Graham will fly to Ruka, Finland this weekend to rejoin the Australian mogul's team for final preparations on snow before the Feb. 4-20 Beijing Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022