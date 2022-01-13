Left Menu

West Ham beats Norwich 2-0 to climb to 4th in Premier League

That time, the VAR overturned an offside decision to seal the points for West Ham.

PTI | London | Updated: 13-01-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 12:20 IST
West Ham beats Norwich 2-0 to climb to 4th in Premier League
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Jarrod Bowen scored twice to send West Ham back into the top four of the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Norwich.

Bowen's seventh and eighth goals of the season secured a third straight Premier League win for the Hammers and left Norwich rooted to the bottom of the table.

With eight assists as well, Bowen has now been directly involved in 16 goals this season — the most of any English player in the top flight.

West Ham climbed two points above Arsenal into fourth place, although the Gunners have a game in hand.

Norwich, meanwhile, now has six successive defeats without scoring, equaling a club record in the Premier League.

Bowen also had a goal ruled out in the 35th minute when his cross flew straight in, but Nikola Vlasic was offside and interfering as the ball whizzed over his head.

West Ham finally made its pressure count three minutes before halftime. Aaron Cresswell's cross was overhit but found Vladimir Coufal on the right, and when the Czech full-back curled the ball back into the area Bowen got in front of Ben Gibson and nodded it home.

Bowen hit both the crossbar and the post in the second half before adding his second seven minutes from time when he prodded home Arthur Masuaku's cross. That time, the VAR overturned an offside decision to seal the points for West Ham.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022