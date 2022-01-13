Left Menu

Soccer-Villa sign France defender Digne from Everton

He previously played for Ligue 1 side Paris St Germain, where he won two league titles. The arrival of Digne at Villa Park further highlights the club's ambitions under Gerrard after they were boosted by the loan signing of Brazilian international Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona last week.

Aston Villa have completed the signing of French international left back Lucas Digne from fellow Premier League side Everton, both clubs said https://www.avfc.co.uk/news/2022/january/13/villa-announce-lucas-digne-signing on Thursday.

Financial details were not disclosed but Sky Sports had earlier reported that the deal was worth between 20 million and 25 million pounds ($27-34 million). The 28-year-old joins Villa after 3-1/2 years at Everton, where he made 127 appearances across all competitions while registering six goals and 20 assists.

Digne, capped 43 times by France, last played for the Merseyside club on Dec. 1 in the 4-1 home defeat by rivals Liverpool. "When Lucas became available we jumped at the opportunity to bring him to the club," Villa manager Steven Gerrard said.

"To sign a player of his pedigree and quality in the January window is a great addition to our squad and his arrival excites me and everyone associated with Aston Villa." Digne spent two seasons at Barcelona and played 46 times for the club in all competitions, winning LaLiga and the Copa del Rey before leaving in 2018. He previously played for Ligue 1 side Paris St Germain, where he won two league titles.

The arrival of Digne at Villa Park further highlights the club's ambitions under Gerrard after they were boosted by the loan signing of Brazilian international Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona last week. Villa are 14th in the Premier League standings with 22 points after 19 games and host seventh-placed Manchester United on Saturday.

($1 = 0.7280 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

