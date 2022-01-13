Shivpal Singh visits National War Memorial to pay tribute to Indian soldiers

Olympian Javelin thrower Shivpal Singh visited the National War Memorial in New Delhi which bears mute testimony to the supreme sacrifice made by the Indian soldiers post-independence.

The National War Memorial being a monument dedicated to the Indian Armed Forces that holds a long tradition of unflinching loyalty, valour and sacrifice in the line of duty is located next to the India Gate as a heritage site for all the citizens of India.

The staff at the National War Memorial welcomed the Olympian and briefed him about the war memorial. In words of the Director, this memorial has been conceptualised to promote a sense of patriotism in the minds of visitors, and will present an opportunity to citizens of this vast nation, to express their gratitude to the brave soldiers, who selflessly laid down their lives for the motherland.

Meanwhile, Singh, who is also a Junior Warrant Officer with the Indian Air Force since 2016, was taken around the site by one of the Army Officials showing the names of armed forces personnel martyred during the various armed conflicts with Pakistan and China as well as other operations like the 1961 Goa operation, Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka, and all counter terrorist operations such as Operation Rakshak Operation Rhino, which are inscribed on the memorial walls in golden letters.

"Being an Armed Forces personnel, this visit has really made me very emotional as this place serves as a remembrance to the spirit of devotion unto death that has always motivated Indian troops to fight to the last man and last bullet against all overwhelming odds. It's because of these sacrifices, we are standing safe here," Shivpal expressed.

The site which covers an area of 40 acres of land was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 with its structure being built in the form of four chakras signifying the 'Chakravyuh' concept of Mahabharat, which also signifies different values of armed forces.

Names of more than 26000 martyrs are individually carved in each granite brick of the circular concentric walls of honour called the Tyag Chakra (Circle of Sacrifice).

Later, the athlete who has been training in Sports Authority of India's NS NIS Patiala Centre, paid tribute to Late Captain Manoj Pandey, Param Vir Chakra of the 1/11 Gorkha Rifles regiment, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, the same state as Singh.

