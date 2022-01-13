Left Menu

Pant makes 100, India set South Africa 212-run target to win 3rd Test

Brief Scores India 223 and 198 all out in 67.3 overs.

PTI | Capetown | Updated: 13-01-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 18:59 IST
Pant makes 100, India set South Africa 212-run target to win 3rd Test

Rishabh Pant scored a combative unbeaten 100 to help India set a 212-run target for South Africa in the series-deciding third Test, here on Thursday.

India's second innings folded on 198 as pacers Marco Jansen (4/36) Kagiso Rabada (3/53) and Lungi Ngidi (3/21) shared all wickets between them.

The umpires called for tea break at the fall of the last Indian wicket.

Struggling Cheteshwar Pujara (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) failed yet again while Virat Kohli (29 off 143 balls) did his best to stay at the crease as long as possible before Ngidi dismissed the skipper. Brief Scores: India: 223 and 198 all out in 67.3 overs. (R Pant 100 not out, V Kohli 29; Marco Jansen 4/36, K Rabada 3/53). South Africa: 210 all out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022