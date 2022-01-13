Left Menu

Soccer-Aboubakar, Toko Ekambi at the double as Cameroon thump Ethiopia

Ethiopia took a surprise early lead through Dawa Hottesa, but for the second successive game Cameroon roared back from behind as captain Aboubakar took his tally for the tournament to four goals and Toko-Ekambi also bagged a brace. The home side have a maximum six points from two matches and will have their qualification for the knockout stages confirmed if Burkina Faso fail to beat Cape Verde in Thursday’s Group A game at the same venue, the Stade d'Olembé.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 23:30 IST
Vincent Aboubakar and Karl Toko Ekambi scored twice each as hosts Cameroon put one foot in the second round of the Africa Cup of Nations with a thumping 4-1 victory over Ethiopia in Group A on Thursday. Ethiopia took a surprise early lead through Dawa Hottesa, but for the second successive game Cameroon roared back from behind as captain Aboubakar took his tally for the tournament to four goals and Toko-Ekambi also bagged a brace.

The home side have a maximum six points from two matches and will have their qualification for the knockout stages confirmed if Burkina Faso fail to beat Cape Verde in Thursday’s Group A game at the same venue, the Stade d'Olembé. Cameroon will meet the Cape Verdeans in their last pool match on Monday having sounded a clear warning as to their intentions at the tournament in front of their passionate fans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

