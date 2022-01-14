Left Menu

Djokovic's visa cancelled again, casting serious doubts over Australian Open participation

The Australian Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services, and Multicultural Affairs, Alex Hawke, again cancelled Novak Djokovic's visa on Friday.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 14-01-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 13:14 IST
Djokovic's visa cancelled again, casting serious doubts over Australian Open participation
Novak Djokovic (Photo/Australian Open Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Australian Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services, and Multicultural Affairs, Alex Hawke, again cancelled Novak Djokovic's visa on Friday. This decision has cast serious clouds of doubt on whether the 20-time Grand Slam champion Serbian will play in the season's first major Australian Open or not.

"Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so," minister in an official statement said. "This decision followed orders by the Federal Circuit and Family Court on January 10, 2022, quashing a prior cancellation decision on procedural fairness grounds. In making this decision, I carefully considered information provided to me by the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force and Mr Djokovic."

"The Morrison Government is firmly committed to protecting Australia's borders, particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. I thank the officers of the Department of Home Affairs and the Australian Border Force who work every day to serve Australia's interests in increasingly challenging operational environments," the statement added. Djokovic's visa was initially cancelled upon arrival after hours of interrogation by Border Force officials. Then on Monday, judge Anthony Kelly of the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia quashed the cancellation of Djokovic's visa after tennis player spent five days detained in an immigration hotel.

Notably, world number one men's singles tennis player Djokovic on Wednesday admitted that he conducted an in-person media interview and photoshoot in December despite knowing the fact that he was COVID-19 positive. On Thursday, AO 2022's draw was revealed and Djokovic was placed against compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic in the opening round. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus; Polish scientists find gene that doubles risk of serious COVID and more

Science News Roundup: NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope in...

 Global
4
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022