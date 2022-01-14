Left Menu

The Haryana Steelers will be looking to get back into winning ways after their previous match against UP Yoddha ended in a 36-36 tie on Wednesday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 14-01-2022 13:37 IST
PKL: Performance against UP Yoddha will raise Steelers' confidence, says Vikash Kandola
Vikash Kandola in action (Image: Haryana Steelers ). Image Credit: ANI
The Haryana Steelers will be looking to get back into winning ways after their previous match against UP Yoddha ended in a 36-36 tie on Wednesday. In their next match, the Haryana side will take on Dabang Delhi KC in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on Saturday.

The Steelers Captain Vikash Kandola expressed that the team will gain confidence after making a fantastic comeback in their previous match. "The team is feeling great after making a fantastic comeback in our last match. We were way behind at one point in the game and then we came back to tie the match. This game will raise our confidence and the belief in ourselves. We will definitely carry forward our confidence in our next game as well," said Kandola.

When asked about how did the team stay motivated when UP Yoddha gained a big lead, Kandola said, "We were just telling each other that we shouldn't repeat our mistakes. When U.P. Yoddha had a big lead, we knew that we could get back into the contest if we carry out an All Out. So, we were just looking to do that and we managed to execute our plans." The skipper scored 17 raid points in his last match, but he is not too focussed on personal performances, "I am not too focussed on my own performance. I want the team to win matches. If I score 1 point or 10 points, I want to see our team do well. The team's result always comes ahead of my personal performance."

Speaking about their next match against Dabang Delhi KC, Kandola said, "The entire team of Dabang Delhi KC is good. Joginder Narwal, Sandeep Narwal and Manjeet Chhillar among others are all good players, but we have a great combination of experienced and young players. It will be a great contest with the Delhi side. We will improve on the mistakes we made in our previous match and ensure that we don't repeat our mistakes in our next match." (ANI)

