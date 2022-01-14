Rallying-Britain's Sunderland wins Dakar motorcycle title for second time
Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 14:05 IST
British motorcycle rider Sam Sunderland took his second Dakar Rally title after the final stage of the event in Saudi Arabia on Friday.
The GasGas rider, who took his first title in South America in 2017, finished three minutes and 27 seconds ahead of Chilean rider Pablo Quintanilla on a Honda. Austrian Matthias Walkner was third for KTM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ex-Austrian Chancellor Kurz to join US Company owned by Trump supporter - reports
Honda Cars reports 26 pc jump in wholesales for 2021
Austrian Holocaust survivor 'Mrs. Gertrude' dies at 94
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia
Daily COVID cases in Saudi Arabia above 1,000, continue to climb in UAE