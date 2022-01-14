Left Menu

Rallying-Britain's Sunderland wins Dakar motorcycle title for second time

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 14:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

British motorcycle rider Sam Sunderland took his second Dakar Rally title after the final stage of the event in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

The GasGas rider, who took his first title in South America in 2017, finished three minutes and 27 seconds ahead of Chilean rider Pablo Quintanilla on a Honda. Austrian Matthias Walkner was third for KTM.

