Left Menu

Australian Open: Women's semis moved to night session on 100th anniversary of women's competition

This edition of the Australian Open will witness the 100th anniversary of the women's competition at the Grand Slam, and to honor this incredible feat, there will be a historic change in the schedule of the tournament.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 14-01-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 14:30 IST
Australian Open: Women's semis moved to night session on 100th anniversary of women's competition
Ash Barty and Storm Sanders (Photo: Twitter/Adelaide International). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

This edition of the Australian Open will witness the 100th anniversary of the women's competition at the Grand Slam, and to honor this incredible feat, there will be a historic change in the schedule of the tournament. The world's best female athletes are set to shine in prime time at the Australian Open, with both women's semifinal matches moving to the night session.

Fans across the globe will be entertained throughout the tournament with some high octane and enthralling games as World No.1 Ash Barty will attempt to become the first local player to win an Australian Open singles title in 44 years while defending champion Naomi Osaka is expected to return to action and will target a fifth career major singles title. Rafael Nadal, tied with Djokovic at 20 career major singles titles, will also be competing for the first time since August.

Australian Open 2022 will see participation from top Indian players like Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza. The mixed doubles pair of the nation, Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna, will be playing in this year's tournament and will look to make India proud in the international tennis arena. Fans can watch Australian Open 2022 from January 17, 2022, on SONY SIX (English), SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), and SONY TEN 4 (English) channels. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus; Polish scientists find gene that doubles risk of serious COVID and more

Science News Roundup: NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022