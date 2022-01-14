Ashes: Head's ton help Australia stage comeback (Tea, Day 1)

Travis Head smashed a stylish hundred while Cameron Green hit a fifty as Australia fought back in the second session on Day one of the fifth Ashes Test against England on Friday. Australia went to Tea at 215/5 as Head scored his fourth Test hundred but fell on the next ball. For Green, it was back-to-back fifties as Australia went past the 200-run mark in the second session.

Earlier the fifth and final Ashes Test match has started in incredible fashion, with runs and wickets punctuating a fascinating first session of play in Hobart on Friday. After opting to bowl first, England's seamers made the most of the new pink ball, dismissing David Warner and Steve Smith for ducks, plus SCG twin centurion Usman Khawaja for just six.

At 3-12 the home side were reeling, as Ollie Robinson (two wickets) and Stuart Broad (one) did the damage with the ball. However, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head opted to fight fire with fire, racing to 3-79 off just 21 overs on the stroke of dinner. But Broad bowled Marnus round his legs to give England their fourth wicket of the session, seemingly justifying the call from Root to bowl first.

Brief Scores: Australia 215/5 (Travis Head 101, Cameron Green 57*; Stuart Broad 2-39, Ollie Robinson 2-24) vs England. (ANI)

