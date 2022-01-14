Soccer-Mhango double seals Malawi win over Zimbabwe

Malawi's Frank Mhango scored twice as they stunned southern African rivals Zimbabwe with a 2-1 victory in Group B at the Africa Cup of Nations to keep their second round hopes alive at the Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam on Friday. Ishmael Wadi put Zimbabwe ahead in the first half, but Mhango levelled just before the break and then added the second after 58 minutes as he took advantage of some hesitant defending and supplied a poacher's finish.

Malawi have three points from two games and lie third in the group behind Senegal and Guinea, who each have four. Zimbabwe have lost both of their matches to date. Malawi, whose only other win at the Cup of Nations was a 3-0 success over Algeria in 2010, play Senegal in their final Group B game at the same venue on Tuesday, while Zimbabwe will meet Guinea in Yaounde.

