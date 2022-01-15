Former Australia pacer James Pattinson returns to Nottinghamshire for third spell

Former Australia pacer James Pattinson is set for a third stint with Nottinghamshire after signing an all-format deal covering the 2022 season. Pattinson previously spent parts of the 2017 and 2019 seasons with the county, taking 40 First-Class wickets at 15.52.

The right-arm fast bowler announced his retirement from international cricket in October 2021, having played 21 Tests and 19 white-ball internationals for his country. His 81 Test wickets at 26.33 apiece included five in a thrilling Ashes encounter at Trent Bridge in 2013.

"Trent Bridge felt like home from the moment I first stepped through the gates. To arrive here and be met by a group of guys that made me so welcome from minute dot was pretty special, and I'm looking forward to getting back amongst them again," said Pattinson in a statement. "The bowling group did some special things last season. Hopefully I can add something to that and help the club enjoy some success in the coming years," he added.

Pattinson first joined the Green and Golds at the start of their success-laden 2017 season, taking 32 wickets at 12.06 with the red ball. On his debut against Leicestershire at Grace Road, he scored a career-best 89 not out, adding 122 for the eighth wicket with Stuart Broad, as well as claiming match figures of 8-84.

"We first recruited James in 2017 because we believed he possessed the two qualities you always look for in an overseas signing: tremendous pedigree and the desire to commit fully to life at the club," said Head Coach Peter Moores. (ANI)

