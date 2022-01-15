Left Menu

Three judges at Australian court to hear Djokovic visa challenge

Three judges at the Federal Court of Australia will hear Novak Djokovic's challenge against the government's cancellation of his visa at a hearing on Sunday that could deliver the final on a saga that has gripped the country and the sporting world.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 15-01-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 13:41 IST
Novak Djokovic (Image: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Three judges at the Federal Court of Australia will hear Novak Djokovic's challenge against the government's cancellation of his visa at a hearing on Sunday that could deliver the final on a saga that has gripped the country and the sporting world. The unvaccinated tennis superstar is hoping to be allowed to stay to play in the Australian Open, which commences on Monday, in a bid to win a record 21 Grand Slams.

"This matter will be heard by a full court of the Federal Court of Australia comprised of Chief Justice James Allsop, Justice Anthony Besanko and Justice David O'Callaghan," The court said on Saturday. A decision made by the full court will be final and parties won't be able to appeal against the verdict.

