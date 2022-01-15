Left Menu

Tennis-US Open title made me more confident, says Medvedev

Winning his first Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows last year showed Daniil Medvedev what he is capable of and the Russian world number two said on Saturday he will go into next week's Australian Open with much more confidence in his game. Medvedev, who turns 26 next month, won his first Grand Slam title in September when he took down top-ranked Novak Djokovic in straight sets at the U.S. Open.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 14:18 IST
Tennis-US Open title made me more confident, says Medvedev
Image Credit: Flickr

Winning his first Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows last year showed Daniil Medvedev what he is capable of and the Russian world number two said on Saturday he will go into next week's Australian Open with much more confidence in his game.

Medvedev, who turns 26 next month, won his first Grand Slam title in September when he took down top-ranked Novak Djokovic in straight sets at the U.S. Open. "It gave me more confidence to any tournament that I played afterwards," said the Russian as he gears up to play his first major as a Slam winner.

"Sometimes before the tournaments I could be a little bit concerned if I was not playing well, let's say, two days before the tournament, I would lose a practice set, I would be concerned, a little bit nervous, sometimes angry. "It did change this. Now I feel like I know even more what I can do, how I can play, what I have to do to play like this. I'm feeling much more confident than last year in terms of knowing my game, what I'm capable of."

Medvedev began the 2022 season with a defeat to Frenchman Ugo Humbert at the team-based ATP Cup but bounced back strongly to beat his next three opponents, including world number seven Matteo Berrettini of Italy. He made it to the final of last year's Australian Open where he lost to Djokovic and the Russian could end up as the top draw at Melbourne Park with the Serb waiting for a court to decide if he should be deported after his visa was cancelled.

"Even if Novak is in the draw, I can only see him in the final," said Medvedev, who will open his campaign against Swiss Henri Laaksonen. "At least, yeah, I need to win six matches before this. It would not change much my preparation for the tournament itself or for any match."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
2
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
3
This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022