Rugby-Fiji pull out of World Rugby Sevens in Malaga due to COVID-19

Fiji pulled out of next weekend's round of the World Rugby Sevens series in Malaga in southern Spain after players and members of management tested positive for COVID-19, the Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) said on Saturday. The personnel who tested positive are "well and asymptomatic", FRU chief executive John O'Connor said, adding that the men's and women's teams were still hoping to compete in the following round in Seville from Jan. 28-30.

"Taking in consideration that the entire team are primary contacts ... teams have moved into the mandatory seven days isolation," O'Connor said https://www.fijirugby.com/fiji-rugby-reschedules-flights-due-to-covid-19-positive-results-in-predeparture-tests. "We are working with the Ministry of Health to ensure ... everyone is cleared so we can return to train safely with the intention of participating in the Seville 7s the following week."

Fiji's men's side, who defeated New Zealand to retain their Olympic Rugby Sevens gold in Tokyo last year, are sixth in the standings, while the women's team are second, four points behind leaders Australia.

