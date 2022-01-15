Left Menu

Arindam steps down as East Bengal captain

Ace goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya on Saturday stepped down as SC East Bengal captain in yet another setback for the red-and-gold brigade who are yet to win a match from 11 outings in the Indian Super League.

Arindam steps down as East Bengal captain

Ace goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya on Saturday stepped down as SC East Bengal captain in yet another setback for the red-and-gold brigade who are yet to win a match from 11 outings in the Indian Super League.

''I've always been honest about the way I've played the game. And at this moment due to circumstances around me, I am stepping down as the captain of SC East Bengal,'' the 32-year-old announced on Twitter.

''Like always, I will give the club, the shirt, and the supporters nothing short of 100% every single time I get on the pitch. And while I am off it, I will be there to help in whatever way needed. Let’s finish the season in the best possible way,'' he added.

Bhattacharya, who was given the Golden Gloves with most clean sheets in ATK Mohun Bagan's runners-up finish last season, switched allegiance to SCEB in their second ISL appearance and was made the captain.

But things did not did no go as per his expectation as he struggled with a porous defence at his disposal, conceding nine goals from seven matches this season.

He also struggled with an injury that kept him out in four games this season.

East Bengal, who have six points with six draws and five losses, next face FC Goa here on January 19.

