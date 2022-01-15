Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-Twice Super Bowl champion Manning finds freedom off the football field

Twice Super Bowl champion Eli Manning is an expert at silencing critics from gridiron to the stands of his third-grade daughter's basketball game. The mild-mannered, four-time Pro Bowler defined an era of New York Giants football, cutting a contrast to the National Football League's big personalities before retiring in January 2020 with a long list of franchise records.

Tennis-No pressure, Raducanu ready to have a swing at Australian Open

Emma Raducanu has struggled to live up to sky-high expectations since winning her maiden Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows last year but the Briton says she is not worried about her poor form and will play without pressure at the Australian Open. Raducanu, who faces American Sloane Stephens in the first round at Melbourne Park, became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam in the Open era when she defeated Leylah Fernandez in New York last September.

Tennis-Barty feels weight of home hopes at Australian Open

World number one Ash Barty will once again bear the brunt of her nation's hopes for a home champion at the Australian Open, promising only she will give her "best crack" at ending the 44-year drought. Having claimed her second major title at Wimbledon last year, Barty will be under huge pressure to deliver at the year's first Grand Slam, where no Australian has won since Chris O'Neil claimed the women's title in 1978 at Kooyong.

Tennis-Nadal wants clarity in Djokovic case, players tired of saga

Rafa Nadal said on Saturday "too many questions" still needed to be answered concerning Novak Djokovic's bid to play at the Australian Open, while other leading players lamented how the saga had overshadowed the year's first Grand Slam. The lead-up to the tournament has been completely dominated by world number one Djokovic's battle to compete at Melbourne Park in the face of a government trying to deport him after cancelling his visa twice.

Tennis-Chris Evert reveals ovarian cancer diagnosis

Former world number one Chris Evert said on Friday she was diagnosed with stage 1 ovarian cancer last month. "I wanted to share my stage 1 ovarian cancer diagnosis and the story behind it as a way to help others," the 67-year-old wrote on Twitter.

Tennis-Karatsev outclasses Murray to take Sydney title

Former world number one Andy Murray's quest for a first ATP title in over two years ended in defeat at the hands of top seed Aslan Karatsev at the Sydney Tennis Classic on Saturday, with the Russian easing his way to a 6-3 6-3 win. It was a third career title for the 28-year-old Karatsev, who reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open as a qualifier last year.

Djokovic faces another night in Australia detention before court hearing

Novak Djokovic will spend Saturday night in immigration detention before the world's tennis number one seeks a court ruling to stop his deportation and keep alive his bid for a record 21st major title at the Australian Open. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke decided to cancel the Serbian superstar's visa because his presence could foster opposition to COVID-19 vaccination in Australia, court documents released after an initial hearing in the Federal Court on Saturday showed.

Cricket-Kohli gives up India test captaincy in surprise move

Virat Kohli shocked Indian cricket on Saturday by abruptly resigning as the national side's test captain, after leading the team to several memorable victories in his seven years in charge. The 33-year-old, India's most successful test captain, took to Twitter to announce his decision a day after India's 2-1 series defeat in South Africa.

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic, Mavs end Grizzlies' win streak

Luka Doncic recorded 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his 40th career triple-double as the Dallas Mavericks rolled to a 112-85 road victory over Memphis on Friday night to halt the Grizzlies' franchise-record winning streak at 11 games. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 16 points, and Jalen Brunson contributed 15 points, nine assists and a career-best five steals for Dallas, which won for the seventh time in its past eight games. The Mavericks outscored Memphis 62-30 in the second half.

NHL roundup: Wild score twice in four seconds, dump Ducks

Matt Boldy and Mats Zuccarello scored four seconds apart in the third period Friday to highlight the Minnesota Wild's 7-3 rout of the Anaheim Ducks in Saint Paul, Minn. Zuccarello had two goals and an assist, while Boldy and Ryan Hartman each notched a goal and an assist. Victor Rask, Matt Dumba and Kevin Fiala also scored, and Kirill Kaprizov had two assists for the Wild. Minnesota's Kaapo Kahkonen made 39 saves to win his third consecutive start.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)