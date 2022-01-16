Left Menu

Soccer-Salah goal gives Egypt narrow win over Guinea Bissau

Mohamed Salah scored his first goal in six matches for Egypt to give them a 1-0 victory over Guinea Bissau in Garoua on Saturday and their first points of the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2022 02:36 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 02:36 IST
Soccer-Salah goal gives Egypt narrow win over Guinea Bissau

Mohamed Salah scored his first goal in six matches for Egypt to give them a 1-0 victory over Guinea Bissau in Garoua on Saturday and their first points of the Africa Cup of Nations finals. Salah’s 69th minute effort came despite a largely anonymous performance from the Egyptian forward as his team battled to beat the minnows from west Africa.

The result was clouded in controversy as Guinea Bissau had a late equaliser ruled out after a VAR check. Mama Balde thought he had scored with a screamer from a tight angle to level in the 82nd but the referee, after consulting the pitchside monitor, decided he had fouled a defender in the build-up to the goal. Egypt are now second in Group D after playing two games, three points behind leaders Nigeria who earlier beat Sudan 3-1 nL1N2TV0F6. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)

