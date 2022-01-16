70,000 tickets allocated for women's clásico at Camp No

Left Menu

More than 70,000 tickets have been allocated to see Barcelonas women play against rival Real Madrid in the Womens Champions League, the Catalan club said.The clsico on March 30 will be the first game the Barcelona women have played at Camp Nou with spectators in the stands.

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 16-01-2022 11:08 IST
More than 70,000 tickets have been allocated to see Barcelona's women play against rival Real Madrid in the Women's Champions League, the Catalan club said.

The clásico on March 30 will be the first game the Barcelona women have played at Camp Nou with spectators in the stands. Barcelona's match against crosstown rival Espanyol in January 2021 was played without a crowd due to the pandemic.

Club members could reserve up to four free tickets. Tickets for non-club members started at nine euros ($10).

The game against Madrid will be the return leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie.

While its men's team has fallen out of Europe's elite in recent years, Barcelona's women won the European title last season in addition to the Spanish league and the Copa de la Reina.

Camp Nou is Europe's largest soccer stadium with 99,000 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

