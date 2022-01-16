Cricket-Australia beat England by 146 runs to take Ashes series 4-0
Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 16:28 IST
Australia beat England by 146 runs on the third day of the day-night fifth Ashes test in Hobart on Sunday, sealing a 4-0 series triumph.
The hosts won the tests in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne to retain the urn, while the fourth match in Sydney was drawn.
