Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 16:28 IST
Cricket-Australia beat England by 146 runs to take Ashes series 4-0

Australia beat England by 146 runs on the third day of the day-night fifth Ashes test in Hobart on Sunday, sealing a 4-0 series triumph.

The hosts won the tests in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne to retain the urn, while the fourth match in Sydney was drawn.

