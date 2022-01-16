Soccer-Real Betis v Sevilla Cup tie to resume on Sunday behind closed doors

The Spanish Cup match between Sevilla and Real Betis, which was suspended on Saturday after an object thrown from the stands hit Sevilla's Joan Jordan in the head, will resume on Sunday behind closed doors, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said.

The match will held at 1600 local time (1500 GMT) at the Estadio Benito Villamarin without spectators. It will be resumed from the 39th minute with the scores level at 1-1 -- the moment at which the match was abandoned.

Video replays showed a pole-shaped object hitting Sevilla's Jordan on the head moments after Nabil Fekir had equalised for hosts Betis to draw the last-16 tie level. Sevilla condemned the "violent attack" and said Jordan, 27, was recovering at home after being taken to hospital for assessment.

"Joan left the Benito Villamarin dazed and was taken to hospital, where he was examined and underwent a series of tests required by the protocol due to the concussion," the club said in a statement https://www.sevillafc.es/en/actual/news/official-statement-16-jan-2022. Alejandro Gomez put Sevilla in front in the 35th minute, but the lead lasted four minutes before Fekir's leveller.

Jordan was struck from behind and collapsed to the ground holding his head, although reports said he was later able to stand while receiving medical attention. Real Betis also condemned the incident, saying https://twitter.com/RealBetis_en/status/1482652061107904512 the club had "immediately cooperated with the police to identify the alleged perpetrator of said throw".

Betis defender Juan Miranda said Jordan exaggerated the extent of his injury. "We all heard how his coach encouraged him to go down and get dizzy, they knew what they were doing," Miranda wrote https://twitter.com/JMirandaG19/status/1482486696126074889 on Twitter.

