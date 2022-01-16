Soccer-Everton sack manager Benitez

Everton sacked manager Rafa Benitez on Sunday following their 2-1 defeat at Norwich City, which left the Merseyside club six points above the Premier League relegation zone in 15th place.

"Benitez, who joined Everton in June 2021, has left the Club with immediate effect," Everton said in a statement https://www.evertonfc.com/news/2451049. "An update on a permanent replacement will be made in due course."

