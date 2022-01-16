Left Menu

Everton sack manager Rafael Benitez

Premier League club Everton FC on Sunday confirmed that it has sacked manager Rafael Benitez.

ANI | London | Updated: 16-01-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 22:07 IST
Everton sack manager Rafael Benitez
Rafael Benitez (Photo/ Everton FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Premier League club Everton FC on Sunday confirmed that it has sacked manager Rafael Benitez. "Everton Football Club can confirm the departure of Rafael Benitez as First Team manager," stated the club in an official statement.

Benitez, who joined Everton in June 2021, has left the club with immediate effect. An update on a permanent replacement will be made in due course. Benitez was sacked after Everton faced a defeat against Norwich City in the ongoing Premier League. Norwich City managed to defeat Everton 2-1.

Everton had registered 13 points from their opening six Premier League games under Benitez to rise to the fifth position in the Premier League standings. However, after that, the club went through an eight-match winless run that included losses at home to Watford and Liverpool. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022