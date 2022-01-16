Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 1:20 PM EDT on Sunday, January 16

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 1:20 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NFL Sunday's schedule NFC: No. 7 Philadelphia at No. 2 Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. NFC: No. 6 San Francisco at No. 3 Dallas, 4:30 p.m. AFC: No. 7 Pittsburgh at No. 2 Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

- - Eagles' Josh Sweat out vs. Bucs after 'life-threatening' situation Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat will not play in Sunday's NFC wild-card game against the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers after overcoming a "life-threatening" situation, the team said. FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-PHI-SWEAT, Field Level Media

- - Report: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson to explore options Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wants to explore his options this offseason, sources told NFL Network. FOOTBALL-NFL-SEA-WILSON, Field Level Media - -

Patriots' Bill Belichick says he plans to coach in 2022 Bill Belichick says he plans to coach the Patriots in 2022. "I'd say that would be accurate," he said Sunday when asked about returning for a 23rd season with New England. FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-BELICHICK, Field Level Media - - - - NBA Sunday's schedule Phoenix at Detroit, 1 p.m. Houston at Sacramento, 6 p.m. Utah at Denver, 8 p.m. Golden State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. - -

No timetable for return of Nets' Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) An MRI on Sunday revealed a sprained medial collateral ligament in Brooklyn star Kevin Durant's left knee. The Nets did not say when the NBA scoring leader might return to action. BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-DURANT, Field Level Media - - - - NHL Sunday's schedule Vancouver at Washington, 2 p.m. - -

Blackhawks D Jake McCabe exits COVID-19 protocol Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe joined the active roster after being removed from COVID-19 protocol on Sunday. HOCKEY-NHL-CHI-MCCABE, Field Level Media - - - - COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sunday's schedule Butler at No. 14 Villanova, Noon Penn State at No. 16 Ohio State, Noon Iowa at Minnesota, 2 p.m. Georgetown at St. John's, 4:30 p.m. - - - -

COLLEGE FOOTBALL WVU QB Jarret Doege transferring to Western Kentucky Former West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege announced Sunday he is transferring to Western Kentucky. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-WVU-WKU-DOEGE, Field Level Media - - - - GOLF Sunday's schedule PGA -- Sony Open in Hawaii - - - -

TENNIS 'Disappointed' Novak Djokovic loses appeal, out of Aussie Open World No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia will not be able to defend his title at the Australian Open after a high court upheld the government’s decision to cancel his visa and deport the unvaccinated star. TENNIS-ATP-DJOKOVIC, Field Level Media - - - - ESPORTS Sunday's schedule eMLS League Series 1 at Newport, Ky., semifinals and final, 3 p.m. LCS Lock-in tournament (preseason), Last: 7:30 pm ET - -

Team Liquid welcome back nitr0 Nicholas "nitr0" Cannella returned to Team Liquid's Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team after a lengthy absence. ESPORTS-CSGO-NITR0, Field Level Media - - Veterans friberg, f0rest commit to Dignitas for 2022 Swedish stars Adam "friberg" Friberg and Patrik "f0rest" Lindberg have both committed to Dignitas for the 2022 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive season. ESPORTS-CSGO-DIGNITAS, Field Level Media

