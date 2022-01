Soccer-Equatorial Guinea upset holders Algeria in Cup of Nations shock

Esteban Obiang scored 20 minutes from time as Equatorial Guinea pulled off one of the great Africa Cup of Nations finals upsets with a 1-0 win over defending champions Algeria on Sunday. The shock Group E result leaves Algeria bottom of the standings and needing a win in their last group game against the Ivory Coast on Thursday to stand any chance of advancing.

Obiang struck from a corner as the tiny nation of 1.4-million ended Algeria's run of 35 unbeaten internationals, inflicting their first defeat since October 2018. Equatorial Guinea now have three points, one behind the Ivorians on four, with Sierra Leone on two and Algeria with one. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

