Ligue 1: Cengiz helps Marseille to draw against 10-man Lille, Monaco thumps Clermont

Cengiz Under equalised 15 minutes from time to snatch Marseille a point and deny ten-man Lille a memorable win at the Stade Velodrome in Ligue 1 on Sunday. The hosts passed up the chance to draw level on points with Nice in second place in the Ligue 1 table.

Marseille came into the game on the final step of the Ligue 1 podium, but with Rennes and Monaco having moved to within two and three points respectively of Jorge Sampaoli's men with their 6-0 crushing of Bordeaux and 4-0 win over Clermont earlier in the day, the hosts knew dropped points would give their rivals hope. Sven Botman headed home Renato Sanches' delivery (15') to give Lille the lead. Soon, Benjamin Andre inexplicably earned himself a brace of yellow cards within a minute as visitors were reduced to 10-man.

OM had scored in each of their previous six league games, and they stretched that to seven thanks to Under. Arkadiusz Milik had sent an effort just over before Under was picked out by Payet on the edge of the box and he curled a delightful shot around Grbic and into the far corner (75'). Earlier, Moussa Dembele's first-half penalty was enough to give Lyon a 1-0 win at Troyes on Sunday and ease the pressure on the faltering seven-time Ligue 1 champions.

Elsewhere, Ibrahima Niane's second-half goal was enough to give Metz a 1-0 win at Reims. Frederic Antonetti's men have now won two and lost just one of their last four league games to move themselves two points clear of the bottom three. Monaco moved to within four points of third-placed Marseille thanks to thumping 4-0 defeat of Clermont. Wissam ben Yedder came off the bench to score two of the hosts' three second-half goals to earn new boss Philippe Clement his maiden French top-flight win. (ANI)

