Plane carrying Novak Djokovic lands at Belgrade airport

A plane from Dubai carrying men's world top tennis player Novak Djokovic landed at Belgrade airport on Tuesday, minutes after 12 p.m. (1100GMT).

A unanimous ruling by a three-judge bench rejected Djokovic's appeal against the cancellation of their Australian visa on Monday, halting his chase for a record 21st Grand Slam win at the Australian Open.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)