STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-BAD-VIMAL Sen now needs to work on tactical acumen and endurance for consistent run: Vimal By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Former India coach Vimal Kumar is impressed with the title-winning performance of Lakshya Sen at the India Open but said the young shuttler still needs to work on his endurance and tactical acumen to have a consistent run in the international circuit.

SPO-CRI-IND-ROHIT Rohit close to getting match-ready, likely to be available against West Indies By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) India's white ball captain Rohit Sharma is recovering well from his left hamstring injury and has a bright chance of making a comeback for the six-match home white-ball series against the West Indies next month.

SPO-CRI-IND-SA-LD BUMRAH If given an opportunity, it will be an honour to captain India: Jasprit Bumrah Paarl (South Africa), Jan 17 (PTI) India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Monday said he is not averse to leading the national team if an opportunity comes knocking at his door in the near future.

SPO-CRI-IND-BUMRAH-KOHLI Won't judge Virat's decision, it's a personal one and we respect that: Bumrah Paarl, Jan 17 (PTI) Virat Kohli's decision to quit Test captaincy needs to be respected, said India's stand-in ODI vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah, who believes that the former skipper would continue to be a ''leader in the group''.

SPO-FOOT-WOM-AFC-PATEL Matches of women's AFC Asian Cup will proceed as long 13 players are available: Patel Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) All India Football Federation President Praful Patel on Monday said that matches of the women's AFC Asian Cup, beginning here on Thursday, will not be cancelled due to positive COVID-19 cases if 13 players are available in each of the two competing teams.

SPO-BAD-IND-PREVIEW Sindhu looks to end title drought at Syed Modi International Lucknow, Jan 17 (PTI) Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu will look to recover from her unexpected semifinal loss at the India Open and end her title drought at the Syed Modi International, which begins here on Tuesday.

SPO-BAD-SYED-LAKSHYA-PULLOUT Lakshya withdraws from Syed Modi International citing exhaustion New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Newly-crowned India Open champion Lakshya Sen on Monday pulled out of the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament after feeling ''exhausted'' following his participation in back-to-back tournaments since October last year.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-LD POSTPONED COVID-hit Jamshedpur FC's ISL match against Hyderabad FC postponed due to lack of players Bambolim, Jan 17 (PTI) Jamshedpur FC's Indian Super League match against Hyderabad FC was postponed hours before kick-off here on Monday after the Jharkhand-based club failed to field a team due to COVID-19 cases in its ranks.

SPO-HOCK-FIH-RULES New PC rule by FIH: Defenders can keep wearing protective face gear within 23 metre area Lausanne, Jan 17 (PTI) In its bid to make the sport more safer for its athletes, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has allowed players defending penalty corners to keep their protective equipment on even after the ball goes outside the striking circle, but must remove them at the first opportunity inside the 23m area.

SPO-CRI-IPL-STOKES Ben Stokes opts out of IPL auctions to stay fresh for English home summer: Reports London, Jan 17 (PTI) World's premier all-rounder Ben Stokes has opted out of this year's Indian Premier League in order to manage his workload and remain mentally fresh for England's next home season, according to reports in British media.

SPO-CRI-IND-SA-PETERSEN Indian bowling attack by far most challenging one for me: Petersen Paarl, Jan 17 (PTI) Rookie South Africa batter Keegan Petersen admits the world class Indian bowling attack was by far the most challenging he has faced but said he would not have wanted another way to build his nascent career.

SPO-CRI-IND-SA-JANSEN No hard feelings, we're good friends: Jansen on heated moments with Bumrah Paarl, Jan 17 (PTI) South Africa pacer Marco Jansen on Monday said he has no ''hard feelings'' with his IPL side Mumbai Indians team-mate Jasprit Bumrah even though the duo engaged in some heated exchanges during the Proteas' 2-1 Test series triumph.

SPO-CHESS-VIRUS-IND Praggnanandhaa's coach R B Ramesh tests positive for COVID-19 at tourney in Holland Wijk aan Zee (the Netherlands), Jan 17 (PTI) Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa's coach R B Ramesh has tested positive for COVID-19 in the ongoing Tata Steel Masters chess tournament here and is in isolation.

SPO-CRI-U19-OSTWAL Vicky Ostwal's journey: From Lonavala to Caribbean via 'local trains' By Nikhil Bapat Pune, Jan 17 (PTI) Vicky Ostwal would have enjoyed cricket as a hobby at the quaint hill station of Lonavala had it not been for coach Mohan Jadhav, who told the young boy's father to shift to Pune city and rest, as they say, is history.

SPO-CRI-IPL-ROOT Root ''sacrifices'' opportunity to enter IPL mega auction Hobart, Jan 17 (PTI) England skipper Joe Root has ''sacrificed'' the opportunity to enter the IPL mega auction to ''throw'' all his energy into reviving the fortunes of his under-fire Test team.

SPO-CHESS-IND Tata Steel Masters: Vidit Gujrathi, Carlsen among leaders after round 2 Wijk aan Zee (The Netherlands), Jan 17 (PTI) Indian Grandmasters Vidit Santhosh Gujrathi and R Praggnanandhaa were held to draws in their second round matches in the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament here.

