HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day two

Highlights of the second day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday, all times local (GMT +11): 1230 KVITOVA CRASHES OUT IN FIRST ROUND Former Wimbledon champion and Australian Open finalist Petra Kvitova fell at the first hurdle with a 6-2 6-2 loss to Romanian veteran Sorana Cirstea.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 18-01-2022 07:10 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 07:10 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day two
1230 KVITOVA CRASHES OUT IN FIRST ROUND

Former Wimbledon champion and Australian Open finalist Petra Kvitova fell at the first hurdle with a 6-2 6-2 loss to Romanian veteran Sorana Cirstea. 1105 PLAY UNDERWAY ON DAY TWO

Play at Melbourne Park got underway as scheduled on day two of the year's first Grand Slam. The temperature was hovering just under 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit) with a maximum of 21 forecast. Women's third seed Garbine Muguruza takes on Clara Burel in the first match on Rod Laver Arena.

