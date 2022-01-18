Left Menu

K L Rahul set to lead Lucknow IPL franchise

The team is deciding on the other two draft picks, an IPL source told PTI.Rahul led Punjab Kings for the past two seasons but did not want to stay at the franchise.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 15:16 IST
KL Rahul Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

K L Rahul will captain the yet-to-be-named Lucknow franchise in the upcoming IPL, a league source told PTI on Tuesday.

It is learnt that Rahul is one of the players Lucknow has picked from the draft ahead of the mega auction on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

The other two are likely to be Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and uncapped leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

''Rahul will captain Lucknow. The team is deciding on the other two draft picks,'' an IPL source told PTI.

Rahul led Punjab Kings for the past two seasons but did not want to stay at the franchise. Bishnoi was also with Punjab while Stoinis represented Delhi Capitals.

RPSG Group had shelled out Rs 7090 crore to buy the Lucknow franchise.

Rahul is currently the stand-in captain of the Indian ODI team in South Africa in the absence of an injured Rohit Sharma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

