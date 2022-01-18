Left Menu

Satwiksairaj and Chirag rise to eighth in BWF rankings after India Open triumph

Chinese Taipeis Tai Tzu leads the womens rankings with 108800 points while reigning Olympic champion Victor Axelsen heads the mens list with 116779 points. No Indians featured in the womens doubles and mixed doubles rankings.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and former world number one Kidambi Srikanth remained static in the latest badminton world rankings but the men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty moved two places up to eighth after their triumph in the Indian Open.

Former world champion Sindhu maintained her seventh position with 90994 in the women's rankings while Srikanth remained in the 10th place with 69158 points in the men's chart. Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu leads the women's rankings with 108800 points while reigning Olympic champion Victor Axelsen heads the men's list with 116779 points. From the Indian perspective, the biggest gainer has been the men's Indian doubles pair of Satwiksairaj and Chirag, who jumped from tenth to the eight place with 76708 points in the latest rankings issued by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

They defeated top-seeded Indonesian pair Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-16, 26-24 to win the men's doubles crown at the Yonex-Sunrise India Open on Sunday.

Coming into the match with a 1-3 head-to-head record, Satwik and Chirag dished out a brave effort against the Indonesian pair and staved off a fightback to reign supreme in the final.

Satwik and Chirag had won the Thailand Open Super 500 title in 2019, besides reaching the final of the French Open Super 750 the same year. No Indians featured in the women's doubles and mixed doubles rankings.

