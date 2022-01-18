Left Menu

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain's action reported at BBL

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain is all set to undergo a test on his bowling action after his action was reported by umpires in the Big Bash League (BBL).

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 18-01-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 18:02 IST

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain is all set to undergo a test on his bowling action after his action was reported by umpires in the Big Bash League (BBL). Hasnain represented Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL) and he will now undergo the test at the ICC-accredited biomechanics laboratory in Lahore, reported ESPNcricinfo.

The 21-year-old Hasnain impressed one and ball with his bowling in the BBL. He came in as a replacement for England seamer Saqib Mahmood, and took 4-22 in Thunder's 53-run win over Brisbane Heat.

The pacer did not pick a single wicket in his last BBL game against Sydney Sixers. In the five games he played, Hasnain took seven wickets at an average of 15.71. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

