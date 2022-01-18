WRAPUP 1-Tennis-Australian Open day two

Highlights of the second day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday, all times local (GMT +11): * Britain's teenage sensation Emma Raducanu cleared a dangerous first-round hurdle at the Australian Open, seeing off experienced American Sloane Stephens 6-0 2-6 6-1 in a topsy-turvy contest.

* Daniil Medvedev conserved his energy after his shortest ever off-season with an efficient straight-sets win over Swiss battler Henri Laaksonen to reach the second round of the Australian Open. * Andy Murray dipped into the depth of his defensive skills to tame big-hitting Nikoloz Basilashvili during a thrilling 6-1 3-6 6-4 6-7(5) 6-4 win to reach the second round of the Australian Open for the first time in five years.

* Greek world number four Stefanos Tsitsipas put on a clinical show against familiar opponent Mikael Ymer of Sweden during a 6-2 6-4 6-3 victory in the opening round of his Australian Open campaign. READ MORE:

Australia boss Tiley gets board backing after Djokovic debacle Djokovic has to comply with rules to go to Spain, PM says

Grand Slam 'normal' for Swiatek as Pole downs Dart Norway's Ruud pulls out of Australian Open with ankle injury

No Fernandez fairytale Down Under after first-round exit With pressure off, Stosur eyes final flourish at Australian Open

Third seed Muguruza bounces Burel to reach second round Undercooked Kvitova bows out after 'painful' defeat

2355 RADUCANU FENDS OFF STEPHENS In a battle of U.S. Open Champions, Emma Raducanu emerged victorious, quashing an attempted second-set comeback from Sloane Stephens to win 6-0 2-6 6-1 and progress to the second round.

"It was a really high quality match, with a couple of long rallies, I'm glad to come through a match against a champion like her," Raducanu said. 2345 TSITSIPAS EASES PAST YMER

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas made light work of Mikael Ymer, winning 6-2 6-4 6-3 in two hours 10 minutes to set up a second round tie against Sebastian Baez. 2122 KYRGIOS ADVANCES IN STRAIGHT SETS

Australia's Nick Kyrgios eased past Briton Liam Broady 6-4 6-4 6-3 to set up a second-round showdown with world number two Daniil Medvedev. Broady wore rainbow laces in the match to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

"The LGBTQ community ... have given me a lot of support throughout my career and have been there since day one, so I kind of wanted to give a thank you of my own sort of way," Broady said. 2118 SABALENKA SURVIVES SCARE TO OVERCOME SANDERS

World number two Aryna Sabalenka picked up her first win of the season after recovering from a set down to beat local hope Storm Sanders 5-7 6-3 6-2, winning 11 of the last 13 games. 1905 MURRAY OUTLASTS BASILASHVILI

Five-times runner-up Andy Murray, who accepted a wildcard to play in Melbourne for the first time since 2019 after lengthy injury layoffs, beat 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1 3-6 6-4 6-7(5) 6-4 in an epic battle. Murray was seemingly booed by a small number of fans following his victory. "It's painful stuff there, those guys," a visibly annoyed Murray said in his on-court interview.

While the noise sounded like boos, the fans appeared to be shouting "Siu" at random -- the phrase associated with Cristano Ronaldo's celebration. 1630 MEDVEDEV BEGINS WITH BIG WIN

Last year's runner-up Daniil Medvedev began his quest to become the first Russian man to win the Australian Open title since Marat Safin in 2005 with a 6-1 6-4 7-6(3) win over Henri Laaksonen. 1608 HALEP DOWNS FRECH

Former Australian Open finalist Simona Halep moved into the second round with a 6-4 6-3 win over Magdalena Frech. Up next for the 14th seed is American qualifier Katie Volynets or Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia. 1520 FERNANDEZ FALLS AT FIRST HURDLE

Leylah Fernandez, who was runner-up to Emma Raducanu at the U.S. Open last year, crashed to a stunning 6-4 6-2 defeat at the hands of Australian wildcard Maddison Inglis on 1573 Arena. 1516 RUUD WITHDRAWS WITH ANKLE INJURY

World number eight Casper Ruud, who was scheduled to play Alex Molcan, pulled out of the tournament due to an ankle injury sustained during practice. "I tried everything I could to be ready, but unfortunately I've decided that I'm not 100% ready and I will not be able to play 100% like I have to ... That's the final decision," said Ruud, who was replaced in the draw by Roman Safiullin.

1421 RUBLEV, SCHWARTZMAN POWER INTO SECOND ROUND Fifth seed Andrey Rublev, who reached the quarter-finals last year, sealed a comprehensive 6-3 6-2 6-2 win over Gianluca Mager.

Joining the Russian in the next round is Diego Schwartzman following his 6-3 6-4 7-5 victory over Filip Krajinovic. Roberto Bautista Agut, the 15th seed, also advanced with a 7-6(2) 6-4 5-7 6-1 win over Stefano Travaglia. 1413 SWIATEK HANDS DART BAGEL EN ROUTE TO VICTORY

Former French Open champion Iga Swiatek overcame a slow start to cruise into the second round with a 6-3 6-0 win over British qualifier Harriet Dart. The seventh seed takes on Rebecca Peterson in the second round. Earlier, 2020 quarter-finalist Anett Kontaveit beat Katerina Siniakova 6-2 6-3.

1342 STOSUR COMES FROM BEHIND TO BEAT ANDERSON Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur began her 20th and final Australian Open singles campaign with a 6-7(5) 6-3 6-3 win over Robin Anderson. Stosur is set to finish her singles career after the Grand Slam but will continue to play doubles in 2022.

"Man, that was incredible," said Stosur. "That's a match I'm going to remember forever, probably one of the best singles matches I've played in a long time. To do it today, at home... it wasn't going to be the last. Happy to have another one." 1248 MUGURUZA MOVES PAST BUREL

Third seed Garbine Muguruza got her campaign underway with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Clara Burel. The 2020 runner-up faces Alize Cornet in the second round after the Frenchwoman beat Viktoriya Tomova 6-3 6-3. 1230 KVITOVA CRASHES OUT IN FIRST ROUND

Former Wimbledon champion and Australian Open finalist Petra Kvitova fell at the first hurdle with a 6-2 6-2 loss to Romanian veteran Sorana Cirstea. 1105 PLAY UNDERWAY ON DAY TWO

Play at Melbourne Park got underway as scheduled on day two of the year's first Grand Slam. The temperature was hovering just under 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit) with a maximum of 21 forecast.

