Motor racing-Aston Martin reach agreement with Red Bull on F1 aero chief

Dan Fallows will join Aston Martin on April 2 as the Formula One team's new technical director after rivals Red Bull agreed to let him go. The 2022 season starts in Bahrain on March 20.

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Red Bull which releases Dan early from his contract and are looking forward to him joining the team," said Aston Martin's group CEO Martin Whitmarsh in a statement on Tuesday. Fallows has been with Red Bull since 2006, most recently as chief engineer for aerodynamics, and was reported to have a contract to mid-2023.

Aston Martin announced his signing last June but Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said then that Fallows would have to see out his contract, adding that any move would "not be within the next couple of years." "It goes without saying that Dan will be missed as he has played an important role during his time at Red Bull Racing," Horner also said at the time.

Red Bull won the drivers' championship with Max Verstappen last year but were beaten in the constructors' standings by Mercedes. Aston Martin, who use Mercedes engines, have recruited heavily from other teams and are also building a new factory as Canadian billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll sets his sights on a future championship challenge.

The team appointed Mike Krack, a former BMW motorsport head, as team principal last week in place of the departed Otmar Szafnauer. Krack, a Luxemburger, previously also worked with Sebastian Vettel in Formula One at BMW-Sauber. The German driver won his four world championships with Red Bull from 2010-13.

