Tennis-France's Tan exits Australian Open on wheelchair after injury

France's Harmony Tan had to be assisted off the court in a wheelchair at the Australian Open on Wednesday after suffering calf problems during her second-round match against Elina Svitolina. In her debut tournament at Melbourne Park, world number 107 Tan trailed 6-3 5-7 5-1 before she retired hurt from the early match at Margaret Court Arena.

"It was a rollercoaster match," 15th seed Svitolina told reporters. "Of course, it's very sad to see her leaving the court in a wheelchair. It's never, never good to see a player getting injured."

Ukrainian Svitolina moved into a third-round clash against twice champion Victoria Azarenka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)