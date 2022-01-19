Left Menu

Australian Open: Sania Mirza bows out in women's doubles opener

India's Sania Mirza along with her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok suffered an opening-round loss in the women's doubles event of the ongoing Australian Open on Wednesday.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 19-01-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 12:43 IST
India tennis player Sania Mirza (file image). Image Credit: ANI
India's Sania Mirza along with her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok suffered an opening-round loss in the women's doubles event of the ongoing Australian Open on Wednesday. Kaja Juvan and Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia defeated Mirza and Kichenok 6-4, 7-6 in the opening round to march ahead in the ongoing Grand Slam.

Mirza and Kichenok were not able to leave any sort of mark in the first set. However, the duo showed some sort of fight in the second set, but in the end, it did not prove enough. Earlier on Wednesday, Rohan Bopanna alongside Edouard Roger-Vasselin suffered an opening-round loss in the men's doubles event of the ongoing Australian Open.

Playing at Court 5, the wild card entries, Treat Huey of the Philippines and Christopher Rungkat of Indonesia defeated the duo of Bopanna and Frenchman Edouard by 3-6, 7-6(2), 6-2. The doubles match lasted for one hour and 48 minutes. Bopanna and Edouard started the match at a rapid pace as they broke their opponents early in game 4 and easily captured the first set. The pair from the Philippines and Indonesia then pegged back in the tiebreak game in the second set. And in decider Huey and Rungkat continued their momentum to seal the victory. (ANI)

