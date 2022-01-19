Syed Modi International: Sindhu dominates Tanya to cruise into second round

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu on Wednesday registered a comfortable win in the opener to cruise into the second round of Syed Modi International 2022 here in Lucknow. Former world champion PV Sindhu defeated Tanya Hemanth 21-9, 21-9 in just 27 minutes at Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium.

It was the 18-year-old shuttler who started brightly at the BWF Super 300 tournament but Sindhu soon showed her composure at 5-5 and then raced towards a comfortable 11-5 lead in the first mid-game interval. After the resumption, Sindhu showed no signs of stopping as she easily took the first game. The top-seed continued her dominance in the second game and clinched the match without any resistance.

On Tuesday, Asian Championships bronze medallist HS Prannoy progressed to the next round of the men's singles. HS Prannoy, the world No. 24, defeated Danylo Bosniuk of Ukraine 21-14, 21-18 in 36 minutes and will face 19-year-old Priyanshu Rajawat in the round of 16. Siblings Sameer Verma and Sourabh Verma, meanwhile, failed to get past the first round. Seeded fourth, Sameer Verma retired after just four minutes into his match against Ireland's Nhat Nguyen.

Older brother Sourabh, seeded seventh, lost to Azerbaijan's Ade Resky Dwicahyo 21-15, 19-21, 18-21 in a close 67-minute contest. (ANI)

