Left Menu

Soccer-Seven players test positive for COVID-19 in Tunisia camp

Tunisia have been hit by a COVID-19 outbreak in their camp at the Africa Cup of Nations and could have as many as seven players unavailable for their last group game against Gambia on Thursday, the Tunisian Football Federation said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 17:23 IST
Soccer-Seven players test positive for COVID-19 in Tunisia camp

Tunisia have been hit by a COVID-19 outbreak in their camp at the Africa Cup of Nations and could have as many as seven players unavailable for their last group game against Gambia on Thursday, the Tunisian Football Federation said on Wednesday. Tunisia, who have three points from their opening two games, would be seeking at least one more point to make sure they qualify for the last 16, if not one among the top two in Group F then as one of the four best third placed finishers.

Wahbi Khazri, who scored twice in their 4-0 win over Mauritania on Sunday, leads the list of players who have subsequently tested positive. Ghailane Chaalali and Ali Maaloul, who also impressed on Sunday, are set to miss out along with replacements Mohamed Amine Ben Hamida, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Aymen Dahmen and Ali Jemal.

But Tunisia did receive a boost with Dylan Bronn, Mohamed Drager and Naim Sliti the latest to return negative tests and come out of isolation, a spokesman said. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022