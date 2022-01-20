Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Osaka stays on track in title defence and potential Barty clash

Defending champion Naomi Osaka was pleased that she found a way out of a second-set blip to beat American Madison Brengle 6-0 6-4 and reach the Australian Open third round, staying on course for a potential fourth-round clash with top-ranked Ash Barty. The Japanese 24-year-old, who also won the Melbourne Park title in 2019, will next meet 60th-ranked American Amanda Anisimova with a mouthwatering clash against Australian Barty potentially waiting in the round of 16.

Golf-Rahm expects to resume low-scoring ways at La Quinta

Jon Rahm is among golfers who have pushed the limits of low scores on the PGA Tour in 2022 and the Spaniard expects more of the same in La Quinta, California where The American Express will be held on desert courses ripe for the taking. This week's tournament will utilise three courses: ​​PGA West (Pete Dye Stadium Course), La Quinta Country Club and PGA West (Nicklaus Tournament Course) and Rahm expects golfers will need to crack the 20-under barrier to have a shot at winning.

NBCUniversal says coverage during Beijing Olympics to include 'geopolitical' issues

Comcast's Corp's NBCUniversal, under pressure from human rights groups, on Wednesday said that its broadcast coverage of the 2022 Beijing Olympics will include the "geopolitical context" of China as the host nation. The coverage plans, detailed in a video presentation to reporters, followed the urgings of human rights groups and a U.S. congressional committee to cover China's rights violations during the Olympics, which begin on Feb. 4.

NHL-NHL unveils plan to get season back on track after COVID-19 disruption

The NHL, which has postponed more than 100 games because of issues related to COVID-19, unveiled an updated schedule on Wednesday that it said would allow teams to complete their full regular season by the original April 29 closing date. As part of the changes, the break in the schedule that was designated previously as a pause to accommodate National Hockey League player participation in the Beijing Olympics will now see 95 games played during the Feb. 7-22 period.

Djokovic bets on a COVID cure as he quests for tennis history

The pandemic has blocked Novak Djokovic's march to tennis history, so the 34-year-old may be pinning his hopes on a cure for COVID to get his hands on another glorious grand slam before time runs out. The Serbian superstar, who became a focus of the global vaccine debate over his failed attempt to enter Australia without being inoculated, holds a majority stake in a Danish biotech firm aiming to develop a treatment to counter COVID-19, the company's CEO told Reuters.

Tennis-'We're not getting tested': Zverev says more players probably have COVID-19

Alexander Zverev believes there are probably more players at the Australian Open who have COVID-19 but they are not being tested, the third seed said on Wednesday. Frenchman Ugo Humbert said earlier on Wednesday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, a day after his first round defeat by compatriot Richard Gasquet, forcing him to isolate for a week in Australia.

Rallying-Double Dakar champion Sunderland feels the lure of four wheels

After winning the Dakar Rally twice on two wheels, Sam Sunderland has been thinking more about doing it on four. The 32-year-old Red Bull-backed motorcycle rider has long harboured a desire to have a go in the car category and his second victory in Saudi Arabia this month could help prise open some doors.

Olympics-Climate change will limit choice for Winter Games hosts, says study

Of the 21 cities to host the Winter Olympics, only Sapporo, Japan would be able to provide fair and safe conditions to stage them again by the end of the century if greenhouse gases are not dramatically reduced, said a University of Waterloo study released on Tuesday. An international team of researchers, led by the University of Waterloo, reviewed historical climate data from the 1920s along with future climate change trends.

Italy's Supreme Court confirms Brazil striker Robinho 9-year rape verdict

Italy's Supreme Court confirmed the conviction of former AC Milan and Brazil striker Robinho to nine years in prison for his involvement in a gang rape of an Albanian woman in 2013, his lawyer said on Wednesday. The ruling cannot be challenged and is definitive.

Tennis-Medvedev faces tricky Kyrgios challenge at Australian Open

U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev will face the mercurial Nick Kyrgios in a tricky second-round clash at the Australian Open on Thursday as the Russian looks to make the most of world number one Novak Djokovic's absence and collect a second major title. Medvedev secured a routine win against Henri Laaksonen in his opener but would expect a tougher examination against Aussie Kyrgios, who dazzled the John Cain Arena with some outrageous shot-making in the straight-sets victory over Liam Broady.

