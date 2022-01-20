Cricket-South Africa coach Boucher charged with gross misconduct

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has charged senior men’s national team coach Mark Boucher with gross misconduct after he was accused of racism by former team mate Paul Adams, the organisation confirmed on Thursday.

The charges stem from the "tentative findings" made last month by the Social Justice and Nation Building Ombudsman, who is looking into alleged discrimination within the sport’s national governing organisation in the past. "While Mr Boucher is being charged with gross misconduct, which could lead to his dismissal, CSA emphasises it is important that the independent inquiry first needs to test all allegations before any question of sanction can arise," CSA said in a statement.

Former spinner Paul Adams said he had been called a "brown shit" in a South Africa team song during his time in the side, which spanned a nine-year period from 1995 to 2004, including by former wicket-keeper Boucher. Boucher has since apologised. The ombudsman's report, submitted to CSA last month, also criticised current CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith and former national team captain AB de Villiers.

The report said their selection decisions made during their times as captain of the side were prejudicial towards Black players. Smith and de Villiers have denied the allegation.

Boucher is currently in charge of the South Africa One-Day International side that is one game into a three-match series at home to India. His legal team will meet with the chairperson of the disciplinary hearing, Terry Motau, on Wednesday to determine a timetable for the proceedings.

South Africa are due to tour New Zealand for two test matches, with the first starting on Feb. 17.

