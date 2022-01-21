Left Menu

Soccer-Gambia upset Tunisia in another Cup of Nations shock

His left-foot shot four minutes into added time flew into the top corner to lift the debutants up to an impressive seven points from their three group matches. Gambia finished behind Mali in the Group F standings on goal difference with Tunisia third on three. Avoiding defeat by Tunisia meant Gambia will not face a last-16 clash against Nigeria who will play the Tunisians.

Gambia substitute Ablie Jallow scored a stunning goal deep in stoppage time to earn his team a shock 1-0 win over Tunisia at the Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday and continue the upset results at the tournament. His left-foot shot four minutes into added time flew into the top corner to lift the debutants up to an impressive seven points from their three group matches.

Gambia finished behind Mali in the Group F standings on goal difference with Tunisia third on three. Avoiding defeat by Tunisia meant Gambia will not face a last-16 clash against Nigeria who will play the Tunisians. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)

