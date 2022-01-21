Soccer-Gambia upset Tunisia in another Cup of Nations shock
His left-foot shot four minutes into added time flew into the top corner to lift the debutants up to an impressive seven points from their three group matches. Gambia finished behind Mali in the Group F standings on goal difference with Tunisia third on three. Avoiding defeat by Tunisia meant Gambia will not face a last-16 clash against Nigeria who will play the Tunisians.
- Country:
- Cameroon
Gambia substitute Ablie Jallow scored a stunning goal deep in stoppage time to earn his team a shock 1-0 win over Tunisia at the Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday and continue the upset results at the tournament. His left-foot shot four minutes into added time flew into the top corner to lift the debutants up to an impressive seven points from their three group matches.
Gambia finished behind Mali in the Group F standings on goal difference with Tunisia third on three. Avoiding defeat by Tunisia meant Gambia will not face a last-16 clash against Nigeria who will play the Tunisians. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations
Three Chinese nationals abducted in Nigeria, police say
EAM S Jaishankar reviews bilateral partnership with his Nigerian counterpart
EAM Jaishankar speaks to counterparts from Nepal, Bangladesh, Singapore, Nigeria
President Buhari appoints Board and Management of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd