Soccer-Jota at the double as Liverpool beat Arsenal to reach League Cup final

To cap a dismal night for Arsenal they had Thomas Partey sent off for a second yellow after a late foul on Fabinho. Liverpool will be seeking a record ninth League Cup triumph when they face Chelsea who secured their spot with a 3-0 aggregate victory over Tottenham Hotspur last week.

Diogo Jota's double earned Liverpool a comfortable 2-0 win at Arsenal in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final on Thursday, setting up a Wembley showdown against Chelsea.

Arsenal chiselled out a 0-0 draw at Anfield last week despite playing most of the match with 10 men after Granit Xhaka's red card, but all that sweat and toil ultimately counted for nothing. Liverpool, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita still away on African Nations Cup duty, came under early pressure and Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette hit the woodwork with a free kick before Jota's scuffed shot gave the visitors a 19th-minute lead.

Arsenal lacked conviction after that and Jota secured Liverpool's passage with a neat finish in the 77th minute -- the goal initially ruled offside but allowed after a VAR check. To cap a dismal night for Arsenal they had Thomas Partey sent off for a second yellow after a late foul on Fabinho.

Liverpool will be seeking a record ninth League Cup triumph when they face Chelsea who secured their spot with a 3-0 aggregate victory over Tottenham Hotspur last week.

