West Indies U-19 get two COVID-19 replacements

The ICC's Event Technical Committee of the U-19 World Cup has approved Kevin Wickham and Nathan Edward as replacements for Onaje Amory and Jaden Carmichael in the West Indies squad.

Wickham and Edward are temporary replacements for Amory and Carmichael who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are undergoing isolation. ''A COVID replacement can be temporary, in that once the player has recovered he would be eligible to return to the squad in position of the player that replaced him,'' said the ICC in a statement.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee. PTI KHS BS BS

